Zoomlion Supports Key Infrastructure Projects in Belt and Road Countries

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the "10 amazing Belt and Road Initiative Projects" named by China Daily recently, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), as a supporter of the initiative, has proudly participated in five of them.

Through contributing to the infrastructure construction along the "Belt and Road," Zoomlion's "Going Out" strategy is further enhancing the brand's international influence.

The five projects participated by Zoomlion are construction projects that will benefit millions of people. They include Temburong Bridge, a high-speed railway linking Jakarta with Bandung, Padma Bridge, China-Belarus Industrial Park, and a Colombo Port City skyscraper.

The Temburong Bridge is the largest infrastructure project in Brunei's history and the country's longest sea-crossing bridge. Eight QUY180 crawler cranes, eight QUY130 crawler cranes and one QUY25 truck crane provided by Zoomlion, are being used for the project.

Zoomlion also provided an array of products, including a 4.0 generation HBT60.13.90SU trailer pump, to build the 142-km high-speed railway project connecting the Indonesian capital Jakarta with Bandung, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Zoomlion's crawler cranes are being used to construct the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project. It is also the largest foreign bridge project undertaken by Chinese companies in terms of total cost.

And in 2017, Zoomlion was among the first companies to invest in the China-Belarus Industrial Park, the first special economic area in Belarus and largest intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Belarus.

Currently, Zoomlion's tower crane is building a 345.8-meter-tall skyscraper in Colombo Port City. This is a $1.4 billion project co-developed by Sri Lanka's government and China Communication Construction Co Ltd.

Along the "Belt and Road," other projects featuring Zoomlion's products include the subway construction in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, the healthcare hospital in Kuwait and the Multan-Sukkur section of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, the largest transportation infrastructure construction in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

