XCMG Opens Spare Parts Center in Mongolia, Creating Complete Sale, Support in the Region

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has officially opened the company's first Spare Parts Center in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on July 23. The announcement is the final piece of XCMG's supply chain jigsaw in the region and will allow XCMG to provide all-around support and services for customers in Mongolia.

The new Spare Parts Center will connect with the Xuzhou Headquarters, Erenhot Distribution Center and mining districts' On-site Support Warehouses to create a complete 'sale-support-repair' service providing high-quality equipment, flawless support in operation and guarantees for equipment throughout the entire life cycle of XCMG's products.

 "As Mongolia accelerates the construction of infrastructure over the next decade, XCMG will be on-hand to help develop the local market. With our new service Center and complete solution, there will be no limit to what we can build together," noted Song.

XCMG's exports to Mongolia are increasing year by year. According to recent customs reports, the total number of machinery shipped to Mongolia up to July 2019 has already exceeded the total of 2018 - an increase of 113 percent. The dramatic increase underlines the position of XCMG's large-tonnage mining excavators, loaders, graders and mining trucks as the top choice for operators in Mongolia.

To meet the ever-growing demand for spare parts support and services, XCMG initiated the Spare Parts Center project with local dealer AODE in April 2019. The total 20 million yuan (USD 2.9 million) was invested to construct the 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) site located at Ulaanbatar.

The center will significantly improve XCMG's ability to provide spare parts services in Mongolia and its neighbouring region, as well as better sales services in Middle Asia.

"XCMG is committed to providing excellent products and service to all our customers, service is part of the product itself, and XCMG will invest heavily to create a global spare parts network and standard service procedures to win customers' trust," noted Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Related Links: http://www.xcmg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955692/XCMG_Mongolia_new_parts_center.jpg

