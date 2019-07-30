FINOPOLIS 2019’s FINODAYS Youth Programme stops accepting applications

Moscow, July 30. Applications for FINODAYS youth programme, which is set to take place in October 2019 in Sochi as part of the FINOPOLIS Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies are in. A total of 687 students from Russia, the CIS countries, and Europe have applied.

A selection stage based on a 2-hour online testing in two areas – IT development and analytics – started on 29 July. The tests will continue till 2 August. Those who will pass the selection will be interviewed online by the working team consisting of representatives of the largest banks and IT companies. The online interview will determine 100 winners who will go to Sochi to participate in FINODAYS.

The highlight of the event will be a hackathon, in which student teams will work on various scenarios set by some of the leading players in the financial market. Participants will have to solve problems in such areas as fintech, payment systems, chatbot development, InsureTech, etc.

The youth programme will also feature master classes and workshops by recognized experts in fintech, as well as networking and exciting sporting events, and, of course, the hot sun and the warm sea of Sochi.

FINODAYS participants will be able to attend FINOPOLIS business programme and learn first-hand about the hottest trends in fintech.

FINOPOLIS 2019 is organised by the Bank of Russia. Operated by the Roscongress Foundation.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 203 countries, with more than 10,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 93 countries worldwide.