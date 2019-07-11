Virtuozzo Announces Updates to Next-Generation Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solution

SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuozzo, a global provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and virtualization solutions, has announced the latest update for its next-generation HCI product, Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform. The update introduces new features that give service providers and enterprises the ability to launch cloud solutions with increased agility and performance in their data centers with low cost of ownership.

Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform combines resilient compute, networking, storage and management in an entirely software-based solution. This update enables customers to improve the stability of their infrastructure and drastically lower their operating costs. It uniquely supports numerous use cases, such as virtual private cloud, hybrid cloud, managed private cloud, and storage-as-a service. Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform partners around the world include United Hoster (Germany), OCS (Russia), Tsukaeru (Japan), Cloudmatika (Indonesia), Treemind (Africa), and TLine (Latin America).

"This latest version of Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform allows service providers to deliver self-service functionality and multi-tenant support to their customers, which enables fast time-to-value for both parties," says Virtuozzo Chief Executive Officer, Alex Fine. "It also addresses the increasing demand for high VM performance from enterprise customers."

Tline, a full-service virtualization and cloud solutions provider with operations in Latin America, is a great example. Carlos Pino, Tline Chief Executive Officer says, "We chose Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform because it allows us to give our clients a robust, secure, and scalable cloud experience with the freedom to manage their own resources," while adding, "and it also supports a subscription-based business model that is important to our growth."

Additional new features include:

High availability of VMs with automatic restoration of workloads in case of node failure.

with automatic restoration of workloads in case of node failure. Floating IPs and Virtual Router support to enable users to expose VMs on public networks.

to enable users to expose VMs on public networks. VM shelving support that allows users to release vCPU/RAM resources in their projects

that allows users to release vCPU/RAM resources in their projects Application-consistent snapshots of Linux and Windows virtual machine volumes.

of Linux and Windows virtual machine volumes. Guest OS support for Microsoft Windows Server 2019 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

for Microsoft Windows Server 2019 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 SSH keys management for VMs to ensure users can access to compute resources securely

