Retrica Releases Season 2 With Improved UI/UX Usability

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retrica (CEO Sangwon Park) unveils a complete update of its versatile photo app on July 10. This popular app enables users to combine a variety of colors and lights.

This update, Retrica Season 2, designed to analyze usage patterns and improve the usability of the app based on the results, also makes the UI/UX for photo-taking (one of Retrica's core features) simpler and its collection of filters easier to use. A variety of aspect ratios, zoom blur effects, and time stamping have been added to offer more fun experiences for users.

Inspiration Service, which Retrica is proud to present, consists of "View Finder" and "Insight". View Finder allows you to share photos that you take using Retrica, enabling you to share your "scene experience." If you click on a photo posted on Inspiration, you can see filters that would give a similar color impression. Insight provides content telling interesting and easy-to-understand stories about the colors, lights and photos that Retrica offers. It is expected to be published serially once a week.

"Retrica has been growing with the global trend of selfies and is now ready for a new leap forward. Retrica's filters will establish themselves as the simplest and easiest tool to record scenes fully as users experience," said Retrica CEO Sangwon Park. "Retrica will continue to develop new filters by combining colors, shades, and lights to allow smartphone users around the world to take more subtle, exquisite, and emotional pictures."

You can find the new Retrica on both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

About Retrica

Retrica is loved for its unparalleled quality and ability to combine a variety of colors and shades all over the world including the United States, one of the hottest battlefields for mobile apps. Retrica, which helps record full scene experience, captivates not only general users but also content creators with its passion for filters. As of June 2019, it has reached 420 million accumulated downloads worldwide. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Retrica has attracted investments worth 6 million dollars from various investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Goodwater Capital, and Altos Ventures.

For additional information, visit Retrica's website (Retrica.co).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943225/Retrica_UI_UX.jpg