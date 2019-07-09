{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

IBM Closes Landmark Acquisition of Red Hat for $34 Billion

Acquisition positions IBM as the leading hybrid cloud provider and accelerates IBM's high-value business model, extending Red Hat's open source innovation to a broader range of clients

ARMONK, New York  and  RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Red Hat announced today that they have closed the transaction under which IBM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $34 billion.

The acquisition redefines the cloud market for business. Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of IBM's innovation and industry expertise, and sales leadership in more than 175 countries. Together, IBM and Red Hat will accelerate innovation by offering a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform. Based on open source technologies, such as Linux and Kubernetes, the platform will allow businesses to securely deploy, run and manage data and applications on-premises and on private and multiple public clouds.

"Businesses are starting the next chapter of their digital reinventions, modernizing infrastructure and moving mission-critical workloads across private clouds and multiple clouds from multiple vendors," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and CEO. "They need open, flexible technology to manage these hybrid multicloud environments. And they need partners they can trust to manage and secure these systems. IBM and Red Hat are uniquely suited to meet these needs. As the leading hybrid cloud provider, we will help clients forge the technology foundations of their business for decades to come."

"When we talk to customers, their challenges are clear: They need to move faster and differentiate through technology. They want to build more collaborative cultures, and they need solutions that give them the flexibility to build and deploy any app or workload, anywhere," said Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat. "We think open source has become the de facto standard in technology because it enables these solutions. Joining forces with IBM gives Red Hat the opportunity to bring more open source innovation to an even broader range of organizations and will enable us to scale to meet the need for hybrid cloud solutions that deliver true choice and agility."

Red Hat will continue to be led by Jim Whitehurst and its current management team. Whitehurst is joining IBM's senior management team, reporting to Ginni Rometty. IBM will maintain Red Hat's headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, its facilities, brands and practices. Red Hat will operate as a distinct unit within IBM and will be reported as part of IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software segment.

Both companies have already built leading enterprise cloud businesses with consistent strong revenue growth by helping customers transition their business models to the cloud.

IBM's cloud revenue has grown from 4 percent of total revenue in 2013 to 25 percent today. This growth comes through a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings and software, services and hardware that enable IBM to advise, build, move and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments for customers. IBM cloud revenue for the 12-month period through the first quarter of this year grew to over $19 billion. The Red Hat acquisition is expected to contribute approximately two points of compound annual revenue growth to IBM over a five-year period.

Red Hat's fiscal year 2019 revenue was $3.4 billion, up 15 percent year-over-year. Fiscal first quarter 2020 revenue, reported in June, was $934 million, up 15 percent year-over-year. In that quarter, subscription revenue was up 15 percent year-over-year, including revenue from application development-related and other emerging technology offerings up 24 percent year-over-year. Services revenue also grew 17 percent.

The Hybrid Cloud Opportunity

Digital reinvention is at an inflection point as businesses enter the next chapter of their cloud journey. Most enterprises today are approximately 20 percent into their transition to the cloud. In this first chapter of their cloud journey, businesses made great strides in reducing costs, boosting productivity and revitalizing their customer-facing innovation programs. Chapter two, however, is about shifting mission-critical workloads to the cloud and optimizing everything from supply chains to core banking systems.

To succeed in the next chapter of the cloud, businesses need to manage their entire IT infrastructure, on and off-premises and across different clouds – private and public – in a way that is simple, consistent and integrated. Businesses are seeking one common environment they can build once and deploy in any one of the appropriate footprints to be faster and more agile. IBM's offerings have evolved to reflect new customer needs and drive greater growth. The acquisition of Red Hat further strengthens IBM as the leader in hybrid cloud for the enterprise.

"As organizations seek to increase their pace of innovation to stay competitive, they are looking to open source and a distributed cloud environment to enable a new wave of digital innovation that wasn't possible before. Over the next five years, IDC expects enterprises to invest heavily in their journeys to the cloud, and innovation on it. A large and increasing portion of this investment will be on open hybrid and multicloud environments that enable them to move apps, data and workloads across different environments," said Frank Gens, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, IDC. "With the acquisition of Red Hat, and IBM's commitment to Red Hat's independence, IBM is well positioned to help enterprises differentiate themselves in their industry by capitalizing on open source in this emerging hybrid and multicloud world."

The collective ability of IBM and Red Hat to unlock the true value of hybrid cloud for businesses is already resonating among customers moving to the next chapter of digital reinvention.

"Delta is constantly exploring current and emerging technology as we transform the air travel experience," said Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta. "We've been working with both IBM and Red Hat for years to deliver on that goal, and as they together build the next generation IT company, they will be an essential part of our digital transformation."

"As a long-standing partner of Red Hat and IBM, we look forward to capabilities that these two companies will bring together," said Michael Poser, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer, Enterprise Technology & Services, Morgan Stanley. "We know first-hand how important and impactful cloud technology contributes to unlocking business value."

IBM Reinforces Commitment to Open Source and Red Hat Neutrality

IBM and Red Hat have deep open source values and experience. The two companies have worked together for more than 20 years to make open source the default choice for modern IT solutions. This includes the importance of open governance and helping open source projects and communities flourish through continued contribution.

With Red Hat, IBM has acquired one of the most important software companies in the IT industry. Red Hat's pioneering business model helped bring open source – including technologies like Linux, Kubernetes, Ansible, Java, Ceph and many more – into the mainstream for enterprises. Today, Linux is the most used platform for development. Red Hat Enterprise Linux alone is expected to contribute to more than $10 trillion worth of global business revenues in 2019. By 2023, an additional 640,000 people are expected to work in Red Hat-related jobs.

IBM has committed to scaling and accelerating open source and hybrid cloud for businesses across industries, as well as preserving the independence and neutrality of Red Hat's open source heritage. This includes its open source community leadership, contributions and development model; product portfolio, services, and go-to-market strategy; robust developer and partner ecosystems, and unique culture.

Red Hat's mission and unwavering commitment to open source will remain unchanged, and Red Hat will continue to offer the choice and flexibility inherent to open source and hybrid IT environments. Red Hat also will continue to build and expand its partnerships, including those with major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba.

IBM and Red Hat also share a strong commitment to social responsibility and a sense of purpose for applying technology and expertise to help address some of the world's most significant societal challenges. Together, the two companies have committed to expanding this longstanding commitment through new joint initiatives, addressing education and skills, civic and societal needs and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workforce development. For more information visit: https://ibm.com/blogs/corporate-social-responsibility/2019/07/be-open-and-change-the-world/.

For more information on today's news, visit: https://newsroom.ibm.com/ and https://www.ibm.com/redhat.

About IBM

For more information about IBM, visit https://www.ibm.com.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Fraport to Deploy FlightAware Predictive Technology at Frankfurt Airport
Read more
Russia to start supplies of civilian ships to Serbia
The Russian side invites Serbian partners to cooperate within the framework of Russia’s industrial zones abroad
Read more
Israel, Saudi Arabia, US will continue exerting pressure on Iran, Russian expert says
Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports
Read more
Chechnya's head says Georgian authorities should apologize for TV host's insults
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov was commenting on Georgian TV host Georgi Gabunia's offensive remarks against the Russian leadership
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
Lukashenko backs Zelensky’s proposal to hold meeting in Minsk
The Belarusian leader acknowledged the role of the US in conflict settlement
Read more
Love and Marriage: Latest poll shows how Russians view matrimony and divorce
Most Russians share the opinion that people must register their marriage when starting a family, the poll showed
Read more
Lukashenko says no secret talks with Putin to be held on Valaam Island
Unification of Belarus and Russia is not under discussion, the Belarusian leader said
Read more
Russian lower house calls to open criminal case against Georgian TV host
The parliamentarians seek to get Gabunia extradited to Russia
Read more
Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that starting from July 7 Teheran was beginning to enrich uranium beyond the level of 3.67%
Read more
Air carriers’ losses from suspension of service with Georgia estimated at over $47mln
Air service between Russia and Georgia will be suspended from July 8
Read more
Kremlin to ponder Zelensky’s proposal on new talks format
The Kremlin will study the proposal, according to the spokesman
Read more
Georgian top diplomat welcomes Putin’s statement about unwillingness to impose sanctions
Earlier, the State Duma passed a statement condemning the recent anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, suggesting that the Russian gov't respond with economic measures, but Putin refused to do that
Read more
No decision yet on Russia’s economic measures against Georgia, says Kremlin
Earlier, Russian lawmakers suggested responding to Georgia’s anti-Russian provocations with a number of economic measures
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams agreement between Albania, Kosovo
Read more
Russia will facilitate development of Venezuela's armed forces, says diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "reports concerning Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times"
Read more
Press review: Iran raises nuke stakes and USAID plunges into crusade to malign Kremlin
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 8
Read more
OSCE PA committee approves anti-Russian resolution on Crimea
The resolution says about an alleged "increasing militarization of the Sea of Azov, the Kerch Strait and the Black Sea by the Russian Federation"
Read more
Russian Duma chairman says PACE monitoring imposed on Russia is "discriminatory"
Russian State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that "PACE's politicized approach has not been overcome"
Read more
Aurus Senat limousine presented at exhibition in Russia
The car was initially designed as an armored one
Read more
Zelensky suggests meeting with Putin in Minsk
The Ukrainian leader suggested that the talks should be mediated by Trump, May, Merkel and Macron
Read more
Russia plans to use 3D printing, lunar dust to create moon base — Roscosmos
Russia's lunar program would be implemented in several stages by 2040
Read more
Russia proposes joint development of new submarine with India
According to the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Indian side will fully acquire all the necessary technological capabilities for constructing submarines of this type
Read more
India to buy 18 new Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets, official says
According to the official, Russia is considering a range of bids for delivering military goods to New Delhi
Read more
OPCW verifies destruction of all chemical arsenals in Syria
The OPCW stated in its report that "the Secretariat has verified the destruction of all 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
Moscow tells US to mind own sanctions before criticizing Russia's policies
Russia prohibited direct flights to Georgia amid anti-Russian protests there
Read more
Russian deputy PM warns new sanctions may be slapped on MC-21 passenger jet project
"Russian government has provided and will provide support for the MC-21 program", said Yuri Borisov
Read more
Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020
"Firing tests are already underway", said Dmitry Rogozin
Read more
‘Georgia’s misfortune’: Diplomat blasts Rustavi 2 TV host’s on-air profanity-laden rant
Moscow called for international response to Rustavi 2 TV host’s remarks
Read more
Erdogan says Russia kicks off delivery operation for S-400 missile system
According to the Turkish leader, the Russian system will have a positive effect on the security of the entire region
Read more
OSCE PA committee backs resolution on Russia’s alleged occupation of Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
OSCE PA urges Russia to "reverse its illegal decision on the recognition of the so-called independence of the occupied territories of Georgia"
Read more
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
Read more
OSCE PA’s resolutions on Nord Stream-2 reflect only West’s position - Russian senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, OSCE PA discussions are absolutely useless
Read more
Russian airline companies end flights from Georgia
The last flight of a Russian airline company from Tbilisi has landed at Sheremetyevo Airport
Read more
Russia’s defense companies "starving" as they serve financial institutions, says Deputy PM
Yuri Borisov expressed hope that the next meeting of the defense commission in September 2019 would focus on the issue of loans for defense contractors
Read more
Putin says no need to impose sanctions on Tbilisi, cites respect for Georgian people
The president sees no need to demand that a criminal case be launched against the Georgian TV host who insulted him
Read more
Abkhazia, South Ossetia not to be part of Georgia again, warns Russian lawmaker
"Russia will be supporting their independence", said Russian senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy
Read more
Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet
The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems
Read more
Russians cancel 80% of hotel bookings on Georgian coast
Head of the Georgian Hotel and Restaurant Federation Shalva Alaverdashvili told that in total Russians canceled up to 60% of hotel bookings across the country
Read more
Georgian Foreign Ministry decries TV host’s anti-Russian profane remarks
The ministry called on the global community and all organizations working on media freedom to come up with their assessment of the TV channel’s actions
Read more
Tbilisi hotels cut prices by 25% after outflow of Russian tourists
Today, the average price in Tbilisi four and five star hotels per night is $ 345
Read more
S-400 system may be delivered to Turkey on Tuesday, newspaper says
The loading took place on July 8
Read more
Georgian wine industry to dry up and collapse if Russia bans imports, warns MP
Earlier, State Duma’s Vice-Speaker Sergey Neverov said there were plans to discuss a ban on supplies of Georgian wines and mineral water at the State Duma Council
Read more
Utair flight makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don
The causes of the landing have yet to be announced
Read more
Press review: Can a Russia wine ban sober up Tbilisi and what Qatar’s Taliban talks offer
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9
Read more
Putin brands West’s attempts to ‘tighten the screws’ on competitors as futile
Read more
Absurd to stop human progress: Putin slams calls to prioritize ecopolitics over technology
The president said that "instead of a substantive discussion regarding the global, climatic and environmental agenda we often see.. downright populism, speculation"
Read more
Roscosmos in talks on converting SS-18 Satan ICBMs for space launches
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet missile corvettes return home after Atlantic voyage
The crew crossed over 3,000 nautical miles and conducted drills across the Atlantic Ocean
Read more
Zelensky cancels Independence Day parade on August 24 citing costs
The president promised to allocate 300 million hryvnia to all the servicepersons instead
Read more
Russia concerned by US pulling neutral European states into NATO drills
The Russian foreign minister urged the European partners to realize that "it is in their best interests to ensure maximum transparency of these processes, primarily on the OSCE forum"
Read more