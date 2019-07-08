Warren Buffett and Justin Sun to Hold Joint Public Appearance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRON Foundation will hold a press conference on July 25 at 10:00 AM PST at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, California.

The event will feature Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Justin Sun, founder of blockchain platform TRON and CEO of peer-to-peer streaming leader BitTorrent. The two will provide insight into their perspectives on blockchain and cryptocurrency and offer insights into expectations for private conversations that will be had at the Power Of One Lunch held at Quince restaurant that afternoon.

Sun bid a record-setting $4,567,888 to win the Power Of One Lunch auction, which benefits the San Francisco-based non-profit GLIDE Foundation. President and CEO of the GLIDE Foundation, Karen Hanrahan, will also be on stage with Buffett and Sun, and available to answer any questions from the media. Registered journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions to all three speakers.

This invitation is addressed to credentialed media representatives. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. for a private breakfast reception. The official press conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. In-person, individual interviews must be requested at least three business days in advance of the press conference.

There will be an additional press conference after the Power of One Lunch, held at 301 Howard Street at 4:30 PM PST. Justin Sun will share highlights from his lunch with Warren Buffett and will be available for individual interviews.

Credentialed media representatives are also invited to attend the Power of One TRON After Party held at the Hotel VIA rooftop terrace.

To attend any of the media events listed above, please complete the followingonline registration form.

The press conference will be streamed online on the TRON Foundation's Facebook page.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, CEO of BitTorrent

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Karen Hanrahan, President and CEO, The GLIDE Foundation

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751269/Tron_Foundation_Logo.jpg