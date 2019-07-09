{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Amgen Announces The Outcome Of The Public Cash Offer To The Shareholders Of Nuevolution

THOUSAND OAKS, California, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  On 22 May 2019 at 08:00 CEST, Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nuevolution AB (publ) ("Nuevolution") to tender all their shares in Nuevolution to Amgen (the "Offer") for SEK 32.50 per share in cash (the "Offer Price").(1) Nuevolution's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap.

At the end of the Offer acceptance period on 4 July 2019, the Offer had been accepted by shareholders representing a total of 48,313,224 shares and votes in Nuevolution, corresponding to approximately 97.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares and votes in Nuevolution(2) (approximately 88.4% of the total number of shares and votes on a fully diluted basis(3)). As communicated in the Offer announcement and the offer document describing the Offer, which was published on 12 June 2019 (the "Offer Document"), the Offer did not include warrants issued by Nuevolution to participants under the incentive programs implemented by Nuevolution ("Warrants"), and Amgen provided Warrant holders an opportunity to sell all their Warrants to Amgen outside of the Offer (the "Warrant Offer"). The Warrant Offer has been accepted by Warrant holders representing all 5,109,254 Warrants allotted under the programs, corresponding to 5,109,254 shares and votes in Nuevolution, if exercised (approximately 9.4% of the total number of shares and votes on a fully diluted basis).

In total, the securities tendered by shareholders and Warrant holders into the Offer and the Warrant Offer, respectively, correspond to approximately 97.8% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis. Amgen did not own or control any securities in Nuevolution at the time of the Offer announcement, and has not, since then, acquired any securities in Nuevolution outside of the Offer and the Warrant Offer.

Amgen hereby declares the Offer unconditional, announces that all conditions for completion of the Offer have either been satisfied or waived and declares that it is completing the Offer. Settlement in respect of shares duly tendered on or before 4 July 2019 is expected to occur on or around 15 July 2019.

To give remaining shareholders of Nuevolution the possibility to accept the Offer, Amgen has decided to extend the acceptance period until 17:00 (CEST) on 24 July 2019. Settlement in respect of shares tendered during the extended acceptance period is expected to occur on or around 19 July 2019 for shareholders accepting the Offer no later than on 12 July 2019 and on or around 31 July 2019 for the shareholders accepting the Offer after 12 July 2019. During the extended acceptance period, Amgen may acquire, or enter into agreements to acquire, shares in Nuevolution outside of the Offer. Such acquisitions or agreements will be made in accordance with applicable Swedish laws and regulations.

Amgen intends to initiate compulsory acquisition proceedings with respect to the remaining Nuevolution shares, and to promote a de-listing of the Nuevolution shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Information about the Offer is made available at: http://www.amgen.com/amgen/announcement and www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Arvind Sood, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-1060.

Media: Trish Hawkins, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-5631.

Amgen discloses the information provided herein pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on 8 July 2019, 22:00 CEST.

Important information

This press release has been published in Swedish and English.

The Offer, pursuant to the terms and conditions presented in the Offer Document, is not being made to persons whose participation in the Offer requires that any additional offer document is prepared or registration effected or that any other measures are taken in addition to those required under Swedish law.

This press release is not being published in or distributed to or into and must not be mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into any jurisdiction in which the distribution or offering would require any such additional measures to be taken or would be in conflict with any laws or regulations in such jurisdiction. Persons who receive this press release (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) and are subject to the laws of any such jurisdiction will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable restrictions or requirements. Any failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Amgen disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person. Any purported acceptance of the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions may be disregarded.

The Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa by use of mail or any other means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facilities of a national securities exchange, of Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. This includes, but is not limited to facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic transmission. The Offer cannot be accepted and shares may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility of, or from within Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or by persons located or resident in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. Accordingly, this press release and any documentation related to the Offer are not being and should not be mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed, forwarded or sent in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or to any Australian, Canadian, Hong Kong, Japanese, New Zealand or South African persons or any persons located or resident or with a registered address in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding shares for persons in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa must not forward this press release or any other documents received in connection with the Offer to such persons. Amgen will not deliver any consideration from the Offer into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa.

Any purported acceptance of the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported acceptance by a person located in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediate acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa will be invalid and will not be accepted. Each holder of shares participating in the Offer will represent that it is not an Australian, Canadian, Hong Kong, Japanese, New Zealand or South African person, is not located in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa and is not participating in such Offer from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa and that it is not acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal that is an Australian, Canadian, Hong Kong, Japanese, New Zealand or South African person, that is located in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or that is giving an order to participate in such Offer from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Amgen reserves the right to permit the Offer to be accepted by persons not resident in Sweden if, in its sole discretion, Amgen is satisfied that such transaction can be undertaken in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, Amgen or its brokers may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, shares in Nuevolution, directly or indirectly, outside of the scope of the Offer, before, during or after the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. This also applies to other securities which are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for Nuevolution shares, such as warrants. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange at negotiated prices. Any information on such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Sweden.

Important information to U.S. shareholders

The Offer described in this press release is being made for the shares in Nuevolution, a Swedish company. The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to an exemption from certain U.S. tender offer rules provided by Rule 14d‐1(c) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swedish law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws. It may be difficult for U.S. shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of the U.S. federal securities laws, since Nuevolution is organized in a non‐U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be residents of a non‐U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a non‐U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non‐U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non‐U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by shareholders who are U.S. taxpayers may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Offer.

In accordance with normal Swedish practice and pursuant to Rule 14e‐5(b) of the U.S. Exchange Act, Amgen and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for Amgen or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the United States, shares in Nuevolution that are the subject of the Offer or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Sweden, such information will be disclosed to U.S. shareholders of Nuevolution. In addition, the financial advisors to Amgen may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Nuevolution, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

For purposes of this section "United States" and "U.S." means the United States of America (its territories and possessions, all states of the Unites States of America and the District of Columbia).

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statement on the outcome of the Offer and any resulting transactions, the benefits and synergies of any such transactions, the potential consequences of the Offer for those shareholders of Nuevolution who choose not to accept the Offer, future opportunities for Amgen or Nuevolution and any estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements do not represent facts and involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed above and more fully described in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this press release and, unless required under the Takeover Rules or applicable law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those Amgen projects.

Notes

(1) If Nuevolution pays dividends or makes any other distributions to shareholders, for which the record date occurs prior to the settlement of the Offer, the Offer Price will be reduced accordingly.

(2) Based on 49,524,903 shares, the total number of issued and outstanding shares in Nuevolution as of 8 July 2019.

(3) The fully diluted numbers in this press release have been calculated based on all Warrants allotted and do not include the 488,906 issued Warrants held by Nuevolution's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nuevolution A/S.

Infortrend Introduces Award-Winning 25 GbE Solutions for High Speed Workloads
Read more
Abkhazia, South Ossetia not to be part of Georgia again, warns Russian lawmaker
"Russia will be supporting their independence", said Russian senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy
Read more
Finnish Neste sells its gas stations chain in Russia to Tatneft
The deal is expected to be closed by 2019 year-end
Read more
OSCE PA’s resolutions on Nord Stream-2 reflect only West’s position - Russian senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, OSCE PA discussions are absolutely useless
Read more
Russia’s defense companies "starving" as they serve financial institutions, says Deputy PM
Yuri Borisov expressed hope that the next meeting of the defense commission in September 2019 would focus on the issue of loans for defense contractors
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Read more
OPCW verifies destruction of all chemical arsenals in Syria
The OPCW stated in its report that "the Secretariat has verified the destruction of all 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
Love and Marriage: Latest poll shows how Russians view matrimony and divorce
Most Russians share the opinion that people must register their marriage when starting a family, the poll showed
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader says ready for dialogue with Maduro, cooperation with Russia
Guaido insisted on holding free elections in the Latin American country
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
Russian lower house calls to open criminal case against Georgian TV host
The parliamentarians seek to get Gabunia extradited to Russia
Read more
Moscow to discuss US, NATO policy of containing Russia at OSCE ministerial meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to attend the meeting
Read more
Aurus Senat limousine presented at exhibition in Russia
The car was initially designed as an armored one
Read more
Russia will facilitate development of Venezuela's armed forces, says diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "reports concerning Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times"
Read more
Russian servicemen deliver aid to Damascus suburb
At least 500 families are to get the Russian aid
Read more
Georgian wine industry to dry up and collapse if Russia bans imports, warns MP
Earlier, State Duma’s Vice-Speaker Sergey Neverov said there were plans to discuss a ban on supplies of Georgian wines and mineral water at the State Duma Council
Read more
Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela Independence day
Putin said Russia and Venezuela have reached a high level of cooperation in politics, trade, energy, science and technology and other spheres
Read more
Moscow tells US to mind own sanctions before criticizing Russia's policies
Russia prohibited direct flights to Georgia amid anti-Russian protests there
Read more
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border
The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance"
Read more
Press review: Iran raises nuke stakes and USAID plunges into crusade to malign Kremlin
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 8
Read more
Georgia has no plans to give up trade with Russia — minister
Russia’s is Georgia’s second biggest trade partner after Turkey
Read more
OSCE PA committee approves anti-Russian resolution on Crimea
The resolution says about an alleged "increasing militarization of the Sea of Azov, the Kerch Strait and the Black Sea by the Russian Federation"
Read more
Russia not discussing Pentagon’s nuclear test allegations with Washington — ambassador
According to Antonov, DIA’s claims cause concern about possible motives behind the start of this anti-Russian campaign
Read more
Russia plans to use 3D printing, lunar dust to create moon base — Roscosmos
Russia's lunar program would be implemented in several stages by 2040
Read more
Georgian Foreign Ministry decries TV host’s anti-Russian profane remarks
The ministry called on the global community and all organizations working on media freedom to come up with their assessment of the TV channel’s actions
Read more
Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that starting from July 7 Teheran was beginning to enrich uranium beyond the level of 3.67%
Read more
Pantsir-S air defense systems strike over 100 enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
During the drills, the air defense crews also spotted and destroyed small-size, low-speed and low-flying air targets
Read more
Tanker seizure by Gibraltar geared to aggravate situation around Iran, Syria, says Moscow
cording to the Russian foreign ministry, the United Kingdom is making no secret of its intention to use the incident with the tanker to augment pressure on the "Bashar Assad regime"
Read more
Zelensky suggests meeting with Putin in Minsk
The Ukrainian leader suggested that the talks should be mediated by Trump, May, Merkel and Macron
Read more
Polish court approves extradition of suspect in Siberian mall tragedy
The extradition ruling is now to be approved by the Polish justice minister
Read more
Air carriers’ losses from suspension of service with Georgia estimated at over $47mln
Air service between Russia and Georgia will be suspended from July 8
Read more
Russian deputy PM warns new sanctions may be slapped on MC-21 passenger jet project
"Russian government has provided and will provide support for the MC-21 program", said Yuri Borisov
Read more
Russian explorer Konyukhov ends first solar-powered flight in Crimea
Konyukhov’s flight is part of preparations for his solo nonstop solar-powered flight around the world
Read more
USAID presents strategy for countering Kremlin in Europe
The document features measures to counter Russia’s influence in Europe, in particular in Moldova and Ukraine
Read more
Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills
These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Read more
Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020
"Firing tests are already underway", said Dmitry Rogozin
Read more
Utair flight makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don
The causes of the landing have yet to be announced
Read more
Lukashenko backs Zelensky’s proposal to hold meeting in Minsk
The Belarusian leader acknowledged the role of the US in conflict settlement
Read more
‘Georgia’s misfortune’: Diplomat blasts Rustavi 2 TV host’s on-air profanity-laden rant
Moscow called for international response to Rustavi 2 TV host’s remarks
Read more
OSCE PA committee backs resolution on Russia’s alleged occupation of Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
OSCE PA urges Russia to "reverse its illegal decision on the recognition of the so-called independence of the occupied territories of Georgia"
Read more
UNESCO puts Pskov’s monuments on World Heritage List
The monuments of ancient Pskov include 17 facilities
Read more
Russians cancel 80% of hotel bookings on Georgian coast
Head of the Georgian Hotel and Restaurant Federation Shalva Alaverdashvili told that in total Russians canceled up to 60% of hotel bookings across the country
Read more
Russia not to vote for OSCE PA final declaration if anti-Russian resolutions are passed
Two draft resolutions were submitted to the committee. One of them was drafted by the Ukrainian delegation
Read more
Erdogan says Russia kicks off delivery operation for S-400 missile system
According to the Turkish leader, the Russian system will have a positive effect on the security of the entire region
Read more
Roscosmos in talks on converting SS-18 Satan ICBMs for space launches
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet missile corvettes return home after Atlantic voyage
The crew crossed over 3,000 nautical miles and conducted drills across the Atlantic Ocean
Read more
Italian ex-premier Berlusconi discloses details of his encounter with Putin
According to the former PM, his party will continue opposing the unfair and useless mechanism of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Israel, Saudi Arabia, US will continue exerting pressure on Iran, Russian expert says
Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports
Read more
Russian airline companies end flights from Georgia
The last flight of a Russian airline company from Tbilisi has landed at Sheremetyevo Airport
Read more
Kremlin to ponder Zelensky’s proposal on new talks format
The Kremlin will study the proposal, according to the spokesman
Read more
Slutsky warns about widening gap in OSCE’s and its Parliamentary Assembly’s approaches
A senior Russian lawmaker called on PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier to use the instruments she had to remedy the situation within the OSCE PA
Read more