{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Sino-Belarus Economic & Trade Cooperation: Ready for Future

Grand Opening of China Commodity & and Service (Belarus) Exhibition

MINSK, Belarus, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2019, China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition opened in the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park in Minsk, the Capital of Belarus. Cui Qiming, Ambassador from the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of SINOMACH, Han Shengjian, Deputy Director of Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Hu Zheng, Director of China Merchants Group, Chief Representative of the Representative Office of China Merchants Group in Belarus and CEO of Sino-Belarus Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. Alexander Shumilin, Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology and Vladimir Ulakhovich, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attend and address at the ceremony.

Representatives from the Yang Xiumin, Counselor from Economic and Commercial Counselor's Office of the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, Tang Yugang, Deputy Director of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, Dmitriy Krutoy, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Chizhik, Deputy Chairman of the Prezidium of the National Academy of Sciences, Alexey Bogdanov, Head of the Main Department for Foreign Economic Activity of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Yaroshenko, Нead of Administration of Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park "Great Stone". Ministry of Economic Affairs of Belarus, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Belarus, the Entrepreneurs Association of Belarus, the General Labor Union of Belarus, well-known local media, key exhibitors, organizations and groups attend the opening ceremony.

The B&R Regional Cooperation Forum is held synchronously with the Exhibition under the theme of "Open Park, Global Chance". Several hundred of attendants such as He Wei, Deputy Chairman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Qian Keming, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, representatives from government departments, local and business societies and associations, financial institutions and enterprises of China, Belarus and surrounding countries in Europe and Asia are present at the event for cooperation.

The China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China and co-organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. of China Machinery International Engineering under China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH).

About 100 enterprises from industries such as engineering contracting, engineering machinery, construction machinery and equipment, automobile and motorcycle parts and components, hardware and building materials, HVAC sanitary ware, home appliances and consumer electronics, financial services, logistics warehousing and other related products and services, plastics and packaging machinery attended the event. During the exhibition, the Sino-Belarus B2B Supply-Demand Coordination Conference will also be held, where over 100 exhibitors and about 200 professional buyers from Belarus and other countries will make face-to-face consultations and negotiations for cooperation possibilities.

China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition is an important part of the B&R Regional Cooperation Forum. SINOMACH has attached great importance to and conscientiously implements the deployment and arrangement of important activities of the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Belarus. At this exhibition, it has undertaken and completed the overall arrangement, exhibitor invitation, general publicity, visitor organization, etc. of the southern part of the exhibition hall. It is worth mentioning that the headquarters and the 8 subsidiaries of SINOMACH (CMEC, CAMCE, SINOCONST, China Electric Institute CEI, BMHRI, YTO, SINOMACHINT, CHTC JOVE) covered a total exhibition stand area over 600m2, making the Group the exhibitor with largest exhibition scale in the Exhibition.

As mentioned by Mr. Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman of SINOMACH, SINOMACH is a highly internationalized large-scale central enterprise group as well as the largest engineering contracting and trade service provider within the machinery industry in China. For a long period, SINOMACH has been actively implementing the B&R Initiative, shouldering the mission of interactions and interconnections of the facilities, trades and common aspirations, adhering to the balanced policies of "Going Global" and "Bringing in". It has totally completed more than 1,300 turnkey projects for overseas infrastructure and achieved a total import and export volume of USD 150 billion. Up to present, SINOMACH has completed or is working on 773 projects with the total contract value of about USD 80 billion covering multiple fields such as municipal, energy, environmental protection, water conservancy, housing construction, industrial construction, petrochemical and transportation.

China's first exhibition in Belarus is sited in Sino-Belarus Industrial Park, as it is the most symbolic and representative cooperation project between China and Belarus promoted by the heads of both countries as well as a model project of the B&R Initiative. As of May 2019, the total number of enterprises from China, Belarus, Germany, the United States and other countries has reached 44, with a total investment of about USD 1.1 billion. In 2019, at least 19 enterprises are planned to be newly introduced, making the total number about 60. As a major investor of the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park, SINOMACH has completed and contracted projects in Belarus with a total value of nearly USD 4 billion. China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) under the Group has contracted and constructed the turnkey projects of two power stations in Berezov and Lukoml with a total installed capacity up to 854 MW. These two power stations are presently the largest and most efficient gas-fired combined cycle units operated in Belarus. The power generation of both power stations accounts for about 16% of the total power generation of the Country and has contributed positively to the economic development of Belarus and the improvement of people's livelihood. The two power stations are affectionately praised by the Belarusian people as "garden-style power plants".

The China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition  provides a new platform for companies from all over the world for exhibition and exchanging. With this exhibition, economic and trade cooperation between China and Belarus as well as other countries of the world will continue to expand, and humanities exchanges will be further activated. And the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park will be built into a representative international city along the B&R featuring complete infrastructure, coordinated industrial development, green ecological livability and advanced technology. With this exhibition, SINOMACH and it subsidiaries will also further deepen the communication and exchanging with enterprises in Belarus and other countries in the world, promote friendship, enhance mutual trust and adhere to the principle of "Joint Discussion, Joint Construction and Joint Sharing". Staying true to the mission and forging ahead, SINOMECH will open up the even brighter future of the B&R undertakings with new cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941555/CMEC.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941558/CMEC.jpg  

Canton Fair Highlights Chinese R&D Capability with Self-owned Brands
Read more
Death toll from flood in Irkutsk region rises to five people - source
Several are reported missing
Read more
Anti-Iranian sanctions not discussed at meeting on nuclear deal — Russian senior diplomat
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) met on Friday in Vienna ahead of the expiration date of the 60-day deadline set by Tehran for other parties to the deal
Read more
Turkish observation post in Idlib shelled again - Defense Ministry
Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the shelling stopped after "Russia’s immediate action"
Read more
Irkutsk's flood-stricken population receiving financial aid, says governor
Region’s governor Sergey Levchenko said that on Sunday those afflicted will receive 10,000 rubles (158$)
Read more
This week in photos: The Neva’s Scarlet Sails, Trump greets Putin, and Johnson’s pork chop
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russia lays down two cruise-missile corvettes for the Pacific Fleet
The ships that were laid down today are expected to join the fleet after 2020
Read more
NATO tells Russia it is interested in de-escalation, says senior diplomat
Russia plans to discuss military buildup at NATO-Russia Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin thanks Egypt’s president for helping to arrange Russia-Africa summit
The Russian president pointed to el-Sisi’s performance as a co-chair of the Russia-Africa summit
Read more
Trump, Kim meet on border between two Koreas
The two leaders shook hands while being on the different sides of the demarcation line
Read more
No delays in delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Russian government, oil producers have common position on OPEC+ deal — energy minister
Read more
Russian Navy monitoring US Carney destroyer in Black Sea - Defense Ministry
According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29
Read more
Putin visits flood-stricken Irkutsk Region
The head of state arrived late at night in the region, which is suffering from a natural disaster, on the way from Japan, where the G20 summit ended
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
Putin invites Abe to visit Vladivostok
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 4-6
Read more
Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan
Turkish President was also certain that Ankara would be able to resolve disagreements with the US caused by the S-400 deal
Read more
Putin arrives in Minsk to attend European Games closing ceremony
The Russian president was invited to take part in the ceremony on June 25 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Russian energy chief says Druzhba contaminated oil crisis solved
"Russia has been supplying high-quality oil for a long time, Alexander Novak stated
Read more
World leaders pose for summit success, as G20 focuses on global economic issues
G20 summit in Japan's Osaka gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment
Read more
Putin, May privately discuss Skripals’ case
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that May "had received all the necessary answers from the Russian President" to her questions
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Putin invites Macron to take part in celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII
Putin and Macron met at the Russian leader’s residence at the G20 summit
Read more
Preparations for Normandy format meeting between ministers underway — Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will be held in the "2+2" format, with participation of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany
Read more
Guaido says OAS' call for new elections in Venezuela "victory of democracy"
On Friday, the Organization of American States adopted a declaration that "supports restoration of democracy in Venezuela by peaceful means"
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Over 2,000 homes flooded in southeast Siberia’s Irkutsk
16 stretches of car roads and 13 bridges were flooded
Read more
Over 400 people evacuated by boats and helicopters from flood-stricken Irkutsk region
Reports said that water rose by 12 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters, after torrential rains hit the area
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
On its way: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, says Kremlin
The official invitation will be sent in the coming days, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers
The top brass also signed a contract on the manufacture and delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles
Read more
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets
Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028
Read more
G20 summit wraps up in Japan
A joint final statement is expected to be approved soon
Read more
Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops
The large-scale military drills were held at more than 35 practice ranges in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, south Russia, in Buryatia in East Siberia and in the Caspian Sea
Read more
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Russian, US military hold mutual inspections under New START treaty
Russian specialists also held two inspections in Turkey and Romania in accordance with the Vienna Document of the OSCE
Read more
Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov
Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday
Read more
Putin to hold another meeting on flood in Irkutsk Region on July 3
Russian President also underlined that the scale of destruction is huge
Read more
Missile strike kills at least four Syrians, 21 wounded - SANA
A child was among the victims
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Putin congratulates Abe on successful G20 summit in Osaka
Earlier in the day, Russian President told that he was satisfied with the results of the G20 summit despite previous skepticism
Read more
Russia features Ladoga jam-proof communications system at Army-2019 forum
The Ladoga provides for continuous data transmission to distances of up to 3,000 km while automatically switching to the optimal group of operational frequencies
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Japan to invest about $3 bln in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project - Putin
The Russian leader noted that energy remains the main area of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Russia to create long-range glide shell for paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun
The work on the Glissada shell should use the potential accumulated in the process of developing new munitions for the advanced 152mm self-propelled artillery system Koalitsiya
Read more