Sino-Belarus Economic & Trade Cooperation: Ready for Future

MINSK, Belarus, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2019, China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition opened in the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park in Minsk, the Capital of Belarus. Cui Qiming, Ambassador from the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of SINOMACH, Han Shengjian, Deputy Director of Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Hu Zheng, Director of China Merchants Group, Chief Representative of the Representative Office of China Merchants Group in Belarus and CEO of Sino-Belarus Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. Alexander Shumilin, Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology and Vladimir Ulakhovich, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attend and address at the ceremony.

Representatives from the Yang Xiumin, Counselor from Economic and Commercial Counselor's Office of the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, Tang Yugang, Deputy Director of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, Dmitriy Krutoy, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Chizhik, Deputy Chairman of the Prezidium of the National Academy of Sciences, Alexey Bogdanov, Head of the Main Department for Foreign Economic Activity of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Yaroshenko, Нead of Administration of Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park "Great Stone". Ministry of Economic Affairs of Belarus, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Belarus, the Entrepreneurs Association of Belarus, the General Labor Union of Belarus, well-known local media, key exhibitors, organizations and groups attend the opening ceremony.

The B&R Regional Cooperation Forum is held synchronously with the Exhibition under the theme of "Open Park, Global Chance". Several hundred of attendants such as He Wei, Deputy Chairman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Qian Keming, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, representatives from government departments, local and business societies and associations, financial institutions and enterprises of China, Belarus and surrounding countries in Europe and Asia are present at the event for cooperation.

The China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China and co-organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. of China Machinery International Engineering under China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH).

About 100 enterprises from industries such as engineering contracting, engineering machinery, construction machinery and equipment, automobile and motorcycle parts and components, hardware and building materials, HVAC sanitary ware, home appliances and consumer electronics, financial services, logistics warehousing and other related products and services, plastics and packaging machinery attended the event. During the exhibition, the Sino-Belarus B2B Supply-Demand Coordination Conference will also be held, where over 100 exhibitors and about 200 professional buyers from Belarus and other countries will make face-to-face consultations and negotiations for cooperation possibilities.

China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition is an important part of the B&R Regional Cooperation Forum. SINOMACH has attached great importance to and conscientiously implements the deployment and arrangement of important activities of the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Belarus. At this exhibition, it has undertaken and completed the overall arrangement, exhibitor invitation, general publicity, visitor organization, etc. of the southern part of the exhibition hall. It is worth mentioning that the headquarters and the 8 subsidiaries of SINOMACH (CMEC, CAMCE, SINOCONST, China Electric Institute CEI, BMHRI, YTO, SINOMACHINT, CHTC JOVE) covered a total exhibition stand area over 600m2, making the Group the exhibitor with largest exhibition scale in the Exhibition.

As mentioned by Mr. Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman of SINOMACH, SINOMACH is a highly internationalized large-scale central enterprise group as well as the largest engineering contracting and trade service provider within the machinery industry in China. For a long period, SINOMACH has been actively implementing the B&R Initiative, shouldering the mission of interactions and interconnections of the facilities, trades and common aspirations, adhering to the balanced policies of "Going Global" and "Bringing in". It has totally completed more than 1,300 turnkey projects for overseas infrastructure and achieved a total import and export volume of USD 150 billion. Up to present, SINOMACH has completed or is working on 773 projects with the total contract value of about USD 80 billion covering multiple fields such as municipal, energy, environmental protection, water conservancy, housing construction, industrial construction, petrochemical and transportation.

China's first exhibition in Belarus is sited in Sino-Belarus Industrial Park, as it is the most symbolic and representative cooperation project between China and Belarus promoted by the heads of both countries as well as a model project of the B&R Initiative. As of May 2019, the total number of enterprises from China, Belarus, Germany, the United States and other countries has reached 44, with a total investment of about USD 1.1 billion. In 2019, at least 19 enterprises are planned to be newly introduced, making the total number about 60. As a major investor of the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park, SINOMACH has completed and contracted projects in Belarus with a total value of nearly USD 4 billion. China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) under the Group has contracted and constructed the turnkey projects of two power stations in Berezov and Lukoml with a total installed capacity up to 854 MW. These two power stations are presently the largest and most efficient gas-fired combined cycle units operated in Belarus. The power generation of both power stations accounts for about 16% of the total power generation of the Country and has contributed positively to the economic development of Belarus and the improvement of people's livelihood. The two power stations are affectionately praised by the Belarusian people as "garden-style power plants".

The China Commodity and Service (Belarus) Exhibition provides a new platform for companies from all over the world for exhibition and exchanging. With this exhibition, economic and trade cooperation between China and Belarus as well as other countries of the world will continue to expand, and humanities exchanges will be further activated. And the Sino-Belarus Industrial Park will be built into a representative international city along the B&R featuring complete infrastructure, coordinated industrial development, green ecological livability and advanced technology. With this exhibition, SINOMACH and it subsidiaries will also further deepen the communication and exchanging with enterprises in Belarus and other countries in the world, promote friendship, enhance mutual trust and adhere to the principle of "Joint Discussion, Joint Construction and Joint Sharing". Staying true to the mission and forging ahead, SINOMECH will open up the even brighter future of the B&R undertakings with new cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941555/CMEC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941558/CMEC.jpg