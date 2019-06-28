{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Global Fishery Forum 2019 to Cover all Topical Areas of Fish Market Development

Chairman of the Public Council of the Federal Agency for Fisheries German Zverev and Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov Roscongress
Chairman of the Public Council of the Federal Agency for Fisheries German Zverev and Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov
© Roscongress

Moscow, June 28. The final version of the III Global Fishery Forum programme has been approved and published. The main theme of GFF 2019 and plenary session is "Ocean of Opportunities: Nature, Economy, and People", Ilya Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Russia and Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, said at a TASS News Agency news conference on 28 June. German Zverev, Chairman of the Public Council of the Federal Agency for Fisheries and President of the All-Russia Association of Fisheries Enterprises, also took part in the news conference.

This will be the third time that the Forum is held in St. Petersburg. Over this period, it has established itself as a unique discussion platform that promotes development of interstate cooperation at the level of the business and academic communities, and government authorities, while also fostering solutions for further use of the World Ocean resources.

"The growing authority of the Forum and Exhibition in Russia is important. We hope that we will soon be among the biggest Seafood Expo events, which are held every year in Brussels, Qingdao and Boston. At the same time, our event has the advantage of being unique in also including a business forum. Indeed, preliminary figures and feedback confirm that this format is in demand as the number of foreign exhibitors is growing, new delegations are arriving and joint stands of foreign countries and Russian regions are rising in number," - Ilya Shestakov said. 

The participants will discuss the economic and social development of territories in the context of the environmental approach to managing fish stocks. Ministers of fishing powers, heads of regional fishery organizations (NPAFC, ICES, NEAFC, CCAMLR), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), representatives of government agencies, leading transnational and Russian companies in the fishing sector and related industries, eminent scientists, and experts in the field of marketing and consulting will make presentations at the plenary session and key events of the Forum.

The first roundtable will be dedicated to digitalization of the fishing industry. It will focus on opportunities for improving efficiency of production, control and reporting through introduction of IT technologies, as well as the practice of other countries, including as a tool for combating IUU fishing.

The importance of fishing industry marketing will be addressed at the roundtable "How to Sell Fish Properly". It is planned to reveal the conceptual aspects of shaping a fish consumption culture and to consider tools for boosting demand based on other countries’ experience in product promotion and successful enterprise examples.

Special attention will be paid to research and development of the Arctic and Antarctica. With the growing consumption of fish, the untapped potential of these water areas may provide an additional catch volume. Issues of scientifically grounded and rational use of Arctic and Antarctic stocks will be the subject of another roundtable.

A lively discussion is expected at the conference "Cost of the Fishing Industry: How to Assess the Efficiency of the Business Use of the National Resource?" Russia is among the top five leaders in industrial fishing. Our country has one of the most effective systems of fishery regulation, foreign experts say. Even so, the capitalization of the Russian fishing industry does not correspond to this level. The Undercurrent news agency has been compiling a list of the biggest fishing corporations by revenue for several years. The agency estimates that only one Russian fishing company has made it into the top hundred players on the global fish market. The participants will try to understand why and forecast how the situation will develop.

"The Global Fishery Forum is always a way to look to the future. This year, at the conference to be held as part of the Forum, we will, as always, present our forecast of the key annual financial indicators and explain our estimate of the industry’s profitability: approximately RUB 360-365 bn, a profit growth of about 5% over 2018. We will try to answer how much the Russian fishing industry costs. I am sure that the Forum events will be full of a lot of interesting information. The Forum will take place just before our main professional holiday – Fisherman's Day. This will add warmth and sincerity to the discussions and behind-the-scenes communication between all the participants," - German Zverev noted.

The specifics of the fishing business, risk levelling, and issues of creating an effective distribution chain will be at the centre of the roundtable discussion "Fish Market Economics: Fishing, Processing, Logistics, and Retail".

One of the Forum’s most pressing topics is the social sphere, which will be addressed at the roundtable "Fisheries: Social Dimension as a Factor for the Development of Territories". According to FAO official statistics, about 60 million people are employed in the primary sector of industrial fishing and aquaculture (permanent, temporary and odd jobs), including 19.3 million in aquaculture and 40.3 million in fisheries. The participants will discuss whether fish-based single-industry towns are capable of developing and what is required for creating a complete social infrastructure in hard-to-reach regions and improving the working and living conditions of fishermen. A logical continuation of this topic will be the signing of a trilateral sectoral agreement on the sidelines of the Forum: the agreement is between the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the All-Russia Association of Employers in the Fishing Industry and Central Committee of the Russian Trades Union of Fisheries Workers. The document addresses issues related to social and labour relations and wages, vocational education, occupational health protection and promotion of employment. The mechanisms for its implementation will be discussed at the roundtable, too.

The programme also includes the topic of fish farming. It is the aquaculture sector that has been responsible for the growth of world fish production in recent decades. According to the FAO, aquaculture is part of the economy in more than 200 countries and territories today. In 2016, world aquaculture generated 80 million tonnes of food fish and 30.1 million tonnes of aquatic plants. It produced 54.1 million tonnes of fish, 17.1 million tonnes of shellfish, 7.9 million tonnes of crustaceans and 938,000 tonnes of other aquatic organisms. China is the world's leading aquaculture producer, not only outperforming other countries, but also growing more fish than the rest of the world since 1991. The biggest producers also include Bangladesh, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Norway. In Russia, the share of fish farming is still insignificant compared to the volume of industrial fishing: more than 230,000 tonnes have been produced with a catch level of 5.05 million tonnes. The ways to develop this sector of the fish industry in the global and regional context will be discussed at the roundtable “Unlocking the Potential of Aquaculture in Russia and the World: Management, Resources, Markets”.

A separate major block will be devoted to scientific matters. On the second day of the Forum, a roundtable will be held on new ideas and trends in the field of science, on which the dynamic development of fisheries depends. In addition, Russian scholars will speak about research programmes and the prospects for development of Arctic and Antarctic resources, developments in aquaculture, and application of new digital technologies in research work as part of other business programme events.

The 2019 International Exhibition of Fish Industry, Seafood and Technology is also expected to see an increase in all indicators. According to preliminary data, 335 companies from 30 regions of Russia and 25 countries will take part in the Exhibition, which is 34% more than last year. The number of Russian exhibitors climbed 28% to 182 companies and the number of foreign exhibitors jumped 42% to 150 companies.

The III Global Fishery Forum and International Exhibition of Fish Industry, Seafood and Technology (Seafood Expo Russia) will be held from 10 to 12 July 2019 in St. Petersburg, at the ExproForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The organizer is the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the Forum’s Operator is the Roscongress Foundation.
 
The official website of the Global Fishery Forum: fishexpoforum.com

Preparations for GMIS 2019 discussed in Moscow
Read more
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Read more
US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov
The top diplomat characterized US attempts to force Russia to change its independent policy course as counterproductive
Read more
Preliminary estimate of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway equals $23.9 bln
In April, Putin approved the start of designing the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line project
Read more
Russia vows ‘countervailing military measures’ if NATO fulfills its INF-linked threats
Over the past years, the alliance’s member-states have adopted an ideology of a dual-track approach to their relations with Russia
Read more
Russian authorities open criminal case against head of Rolf car dealer
The criminal case has been initiated for withdrawal of $63.4 mln abroad
Read more
Russia to start replacing Ratnik combat gear with next-generation outfit from 2020
The Sotnik combat gear will get ‘anti-mine boots,’ anti-thermal clothing to hide the soldier from infrared sensors and the anti-radar suit
Read more
Twenty-two people injured in emergency plane landing in Russia's Siberia
Two crewmembers have died
Read more
Press review: Georgian ex-speaker rips Tbilisi for riots and Putin to boost defense sector
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday
Read more
Darth Vader stands for elections in Ukraine again
The Star Wars’ iconic character emerged on the Ukrainian political scene in November 2011
Read more
Russia extends food embargo until 2020
The food embargo will stay in force until December 31, 2020
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition welcomes Russia’s decision to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian goods
The chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life stressed the economic importance of the decree
Read more
Russia gets applications from foreign customers for Tor M2E, Viking air defense systems
The CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport said that "this is a matter of ongoing negotiations"
Read more
Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle to get extra armor after Syria combat experience
There are plans to sign the relevant contract for the delivery of such armor sets for the Russian troops, the chief designer said
Read more
Russia managed to replace imported components in defense products, says weapons exporter
According to Rosoboronexport, the Western sanctions had a negative impact on the global arms market as a whole
Read more
Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister
Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said that conspirators planned to seize ammunition depots and a military airport in Caracas
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Bulgaria to complete TurkStream branch before end of 2020
The pipeline's new branch will supply other European countries with gas
Read more
Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Not worth a dime: Putin slams Skripal ‘spy' saga
"This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five pounds, for that matter," Putin said
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers
The top brass also signed a contract on the manufacture and delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
Deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India will start after 2020 — government service
Russia and India earlier signed a contract on delivering S-400 Triumf missile defense systems worth $5.43 bln
Read more
Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019
100 modernized Mi-28NM are to be delivered to the Russian armed forces by 2028
Read more
Russia may start S-500 deliveries to troops ahead of schedule after successful trials
Russian defense minister earlier said that the deliveries of S-500 systems to the troops would begin in 2020
Read more
Russia not going to review its defense plans for Far East — Putin
The country keeps boosting its defense potential in the region in accordance with plans, including to ensure safety on the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Russia to build missile early warning radar in Crimea by late 2020 — source
A contract on building the Voronezh radar will be concluded during 2019, a source said
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets
Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
Russia unveils advanced reconnaissance drone at Army-2019 forum
The drone is equipped with a 50 horsepower piston engine but later it will get a 70 horsepower power unit
Read more
Russia’s Almaz design bureau launches airborne anti-surveillance laser project
Earlier, a source said Russia had launched a project to build an aircraft equipped with new-generation laser weaponry
Read more
Russia calls on Iran to avoid escalation in tensions over nuke deal
Envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said that corresponding instructions could be given to experts in various fields, who could gather in the near future and define the relevant measures
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers drown during exercises in Crimea
The servicemen failed to get rid of a parachute harness after landing into the water
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Trump and Putin to meet in Osaka on Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka
Read more
Russian air defense systems repel attack at Hmeymim air base — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that "militants from illegal armed groups made an attempt to attack the Russian air base Hmeymim with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
Hackers target Russia’s defense, nuclear power industry secrets
According to a cyber security official, the United States is the main source of threat to information security
Read more
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
 The Ukrainian delegation has left PACE after the assembly approved the draft resolution confirming full powers of Russia’s delegation
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Putin arrives in Japan’s Osaka to take part in G20 summit
The first day of the summit will see one of the most expected meetings - with US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Read more
Moscow's envoy to UN reaffirms Russian forces in Syria strike only terrorist targets
The ambassador asked the UN and its bodies to double-check informaiton before releasing it
Read more
Russia to complete Borei and Yasen series of nuclear-powered submarines in 2023-2024
By now several other submarines of the series have been in operation, under development or trials
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Russia is 99% ready to supply first batch of S-400 to Turkey
According to Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the contract would be fulfilled within a record timeframe
Read more
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Read more