Preparations for GMIS 2019 discussed in Moscow

Moscow, June 28. The Organising Committee for preparing for and holding the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS 2019) met in Moscow on 27 June. The meeting was chaired by Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. GMIS will be held on 9–11 July in Ekaterinburg at the Yekaterinburg-EXPO International Exhibition Centre.

During the meeting, Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, representatives of ministries, departments and major companies discussed the preparations for GMIS 2019.

"Participation by key experts in GMIS 2019 will bring the discussion about the future of global industrial development to a new level. The Summit’s agenda includes key issues of global production, including the main topic of nature-like technologies. We look forward to a meaningful dialogue for strengthening international cooperation in industrial production and technological development", - said Anton Kobyakov.

Special attention was focused on the GMIS 2019 business programme. Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, noted that the business agenda for the Summit included more than 40 events in a variety of formats.

"It is the first time that Russia will be hosting such a significant international industrial summit, organised under the auspices of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. The summit is designed to promote a comprehensive dialogue among manufacturers, innovators, technologists, investors and government representatives on the most pressing issues of industrial development on the threshold of the new industrial era. Holding such an important event in Russia will undoubtedly boost expansion of international cooperation ties, amplifying the role of our country in shaping the global economic agenda. The Summit’s business programme includes sessions on such topical issues as digitalisation of industry and application of artificial intelligence in the production sector, information security and protection in industrial automation, and development of low-carbon production", -Alexey Gruzdev reported.

It is expected that, on the first day of GMIS, as part of the opening ceremony, the participants will be welcomed by Russian and foreign officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Head of the SMIS Organising Committee Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Li Yong, and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit.

The Organising Committee also discussed measures for preparing Yekaterinburg’s urban infrastructure for the Summit.

"The region is right on schedule in getting ready for the GMIS summit. A congress centre has been built and put into operation to host the main GMIS events. In Yekaterinburg, road works and area improvements along the routes Summit Delegates will take and in the area where key events will be held are coming to an end. Koltsovo Airport is ready to receive guests and hotels in the city are ready to accommodate them. Logistics problems have been resolved and the requisite security measures are in place. Our extensive experience of hosting top level events has enabled us to organise effective work in all important areas of the preparations for the Summit. Holding GMIS will allow us to confirm the status of Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk Region as an international activity centre", - stressed Yevgeny Kuyvashev, Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) is the world’s first forum seeking to establish a global manufacturing strategy, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and provide a place for dialogue. The decisions taken at the event will help shape the future of manufacturing and support transformative ideas aimed at achieving sustainable industrial development across all areas. In bringing together all relevant stakeholders, GMIS aims to create a global consensus on the most crucial issues related to manufacturing.

Official event website: www.gmisummit.com