"BULK HOMME" Names Striker Kylian Mbappe Its Global Ambassador under Project

TOKYO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BULK HOMME Co., Ltd. announced on June 28 that its men's skincare brand "BULK HOMME" (hereinafter BULK HOMME) has appointed Kylian Mbappe, a star striker of the French national football team, as its global ambassador. Mbappe visited Japan for the first time from June 18 (Tuesday) to 20 (Thursday), 2019, making an appearance at the "Global Project Launch Press Conference" and other related events in Tokyo, such as a special football class for BULK HOMME's social media campaign winners.

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105592/201906257932/_prw_PI1lg_p4Mm0w44.jpg)

(Images2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201906257932?p=images)

- Mbappe smiled at welcoming fans who came over to see him in early morning.

Although he arrived on an early morning flight -- at 5 a.m. on June 18, approximately 300 fans who heard the news of his visit in advance rushed to the arrival hall at Haneda Airport and welcomed him. Wearing a T-shirt from BULK HOMME, he was willing to have a selfie taken with some fans and offer them autographs.

- Takuya Noguchi, President & CEO of BULK HOMME, is keen to expand his business into the global market.

On June 19, a "BULK HOMME × Kylian Mbappe Global Project Launch Press Conference" was held at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo. Referring to the background of this ambassador's appointment, Noguchi said with confidence, "We are going to expand our business into the global marketplace on a full scale, to be the world's No.1 men's skincare brand. Based on the idea that our vision as a brand motivating a challenge would coincide with his vision and continued efforts to be the world's No.1 footballer, we have decided to appoint him. Having entered into this ambassador contract, he will be a powerful partner for us, which will enable our brand to accelerate the pace of global expansion."

In reply, Mbappe said, "When I spoke to Noguchi, I thought that we share the same value. I think it is great for BULK HOMME to care about the global environment and aim to be an eco-sustainable brand, while continuing to provide high-quality products. I would like to evolve with BULK HOMME in the future," showing his strong interest in the company's global project activities.

For details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201906257932-O1-f26JyQ23.pdf

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201906257932-O2-nXwMLy8V.pdf