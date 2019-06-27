Russia and Germany discuss initiatives to hold joint business events

Moscow, 27 June. Moscow has hosted a meeting between Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov and Chairman of Mangold Consulting Klaus Mangold. Discussions centred on the outcomes of the German delegation’s participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and initiatives for holding business events in Germany.

"There is invariably a substantial German presence at SPIEF. This year’s event welcomed 334 representatives from the country, making the delegation third in size only to China and the US, with 1100 and 542 participants respectively. SPIEF’s business programme included the annual Russia–Germany business dialogue, together with a session spearheaded by the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce – Leaders in Productivity: International Experience in Achieving National Goals. After a sustained period of absence on the part of German government officials, this year’s delegation was headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier. We view this as an unequivocal and vital sign that ties between our countries are strengthening," - said Kobyakov.

Klaus Mangold expressed his satisfaction that economic cooperation between Russia and Germany are returning to pre-sanction levels. In particular, German investment in Russia over the previous year reached a record high of EUR 3.5 billion. Partnership is continuing to strengthen in both industry and commerce, with the German business community showing growing interest in Russia with each passing year, and Russian exports to Germany increasing.

"Russia has become an important location for manufacturing facilities, and products made in the country can then be exported elsewhere. There are many companies which view locating their production in Russia as offering good opportunities for exporting. I believe this to be an unprecedented situation, and one which demands our attention," - Mangold said.

The two figures also discussed joint preparations with the Roscongress Foundation for an event catering to the Russian and German business communities, which is set to take place in Stuttgart in November 2019 and the Russian-German business congress in Frankfurt in March or April 2020.

The meeting closed with Kobyakov expressing Russia’s openness to discuss initiatives to organize business events in Germany as well as the country’s willingness to help ensure their success. He also reminded that German business representatives are welcome at such business events, as the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on 4-6 September, 2019, Russian Energy Week in Moscow on 2-5 October, 2019, and Russia House in Davos in January 2020.

