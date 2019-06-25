Infortrend's EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Is Awarded "Product of the Year"

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) is honored to announce that EonStor GSc hybrid cloud storage has been awarded with "Storage Product of the Year" and "Cloud Enabler of the Year" of 2019 by Storage Magazine in UK, beating off competition from other tier 1 suppliers.

"We saw an unprecedented amount of support for the EonStor GSc in the build up to the event. Its unified approach and always-on features really resonated with our audience. I would like to congratulate all at Infortrend for their win," said Stuart Leigh, Director of Storage Awards. Held in London, UK, the Storage Awards is a premier ceremony that attracts over 300 storage industry professionals.

This great win comes after being named as one of the"Top 10 Cloud Solution Providers" by CIO Applications Europe, proving Infortrend's cloud innovation are once again recognized by industry professionals.

The winning product, EonStor GSc family, is an enterprise-level storage system designed to streamline cloud deployment and access by moving and managing data between local and cloud. EonStor GSc's superior performance and easy-to-deploy features have made it as the fastest growing product in the European market.

Victor Chiang, General Manager of Infortrend Europe Ltd explains: "We are thrilled to receive not just one, but two prestigious awards, and we're privileged to be one of very few vendors to be given such recognition on the night. Both awards are proof of our potential in the storage industry and are a testament to the hard work that we have all been putting in over the last 12 months. Our team throughout the EU should be proud of themselves and we'll all continue to focus and thrive on becoming the go-to vendor for storage."

Click here to learn more about EonStor GSc.

Watch the video.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.