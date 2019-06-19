HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance

HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphone brand HONOR today announced the global availability of its flagship smartphone, the HONOR 20, following a record-high sales performance of more than one million units sold in China in a mere 14 days. The HONOR 20 will go on sale starting with France, Germany, Malaysia, Russia and UK on 21 June; Italy and The Netherlands on 24 June; India on 25 June; Poland on 28 June and Spain in early July. Availabilities in other markets will follow. Separately, the HONOR 20 PRO crossed RMB 100 million (approximately USD 15 million) shortly after it went on sale yesterday.

HONOR 20 on Sale List*

Countries

On Sale Date

Sales Partners and Links

RRP

Promotion

Russia

21 June

Eshop

RUB 27,990

Preorder bundle - HONOR FlyPods Lite

DNS

MTS

Svyaznoy

Mvideo

Eldorado

Beeline

Megafon

UK

21 June

Three (online & offline)

£399.99

Preorder bundle - HONOR Magic Watch

Carphone Warehouse (online & offline)

Amazon

Mobile Phone Direct

Very

ID Mobile

AO.com

France

21 June

Boulanger (online & offline)

€499.00

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods

Darty (online & offline)

Fnac (online & offline)

Bouygues (online)

Bundle with HONOR Band 4

HONOR Shop La Défense

Bundle with HONOR Watch

HONOR Shop Lyon

27 June

FREE (online & offline)

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods

Germany

21 June

Amazon.de

€499.00

Bundle with HONOR FlyPods

Otto.de

Deinhandy.de

Conrad.de

24 June

Mediamarkt.de

Saturn.de

Malaysia

21 June

All HONOR Experience Stores

RM 1,699

HONOR SoundStone Portable Bluetooth Speaker, HONOR Band 4 and HONOR Backpack

Hihonor.com

N/A

Italy

24 June

Hihonor.com

€499.00

Bundle with HONOR AM61 Bluetooth Earphone

28 June

Unieuro

MediaWorld

Buying Group

The Netherlands

24 June

BOL.COM

€499.00

Bundle with HONOR Band 4 and HONOR AM61 Bluetooth Earphone

Belsimpel

Coolblue

India

25 June

Flipkart

INR 32,999

1. No Cost EMI starting at INR 5500/month

2. Up to 90% Buy Back Gaurantee in 90 days; "Love it or Return it Challenge"*

3. HONOR 20 series users on performing recharge INR 198/Rs.299 will get INR 2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G

Poland

28 June

Play

PLN 1999

Bundle with flight tickets promo (starting from 1 July)

Spain

Beginning of July

MediaMarkt (online + offline)

€499.00

100 Euro gift card

Grupo Euskaltel

Phone House

Fnac

Worten

Hihonor.com

*Not the full list, please refer to local pages for more information

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

[1] Best seller category for each year may vary

[2] Best seller in terms of volume and revenue in the Android smartphone category from 1 June 2019 to 18 June 2019

[3] Best seller in terms of volume and revenue in the Android smartphone category from 1 June 2019 to 18 June 2019

