Thousands of drones launched towards Moscow in recent months, no serious damage — mayor

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The enemy has launched thousands of drones toward Moscow in recent months, but there has been no serious damage, the capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin told RBC in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Thousands of drones have been launched toward Moscow in recent months. As you know, only a few of them actually reached Moscow. No serious damage occurred," Sobyanin said.

The Moscow mayor noted that, based on the number of downed drones, the efficiency of the air defense system around the capital reaches 99.9%.

"If you calculate the efficiency of the air defense system, <…> there is an international standard that classifies systems that shoot down 80% of targets as the highest class. Based on the number of launches toward Moscow and the number of drones shot down, the effectiveness of the air defense system around Moscow is 99.9% at the first frontier. No one in the world has achieved anything like this," Sobyanin said.