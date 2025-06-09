Russia to be ready to engage in equal dialogue with US on strategic stability — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to resume dialogue with the United States on strategic stability; however, efforts must be undertaken to restore equitable relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the Forum of the Future - 2050.

"There is a genuine desire within the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump to re-engage in strategic discussions. We believe that once the fundamental principles and core components underpinning our relationship are aligned with the principles of fair and balanced negotiations on strategic stability, we will be ready to resume such talks. Until then, additional efforts are required," he emphasized.

Lavrov emphasized the crucial role of diplomacy in preventing an uncontrollable arms race, particularly nuclear proliferation, which could escalate to a point of irreversible damage.

"Especially at this juncture, when the threat posed by artificial intelligence significantly amplifies the risks. We must consider the unpredictable decisions AI might make once it comprehends the governance of individual nations. Many are actively engaged in developing this technology," he cautioned.