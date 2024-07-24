The diplomat noted that the Russian mission at the EU has already commented on "this tragic page in the Western European history." "To summarize, I can say that, unfortunately, indeed it is simply not possible to expect anything good for the stability and well-being of the residents of EU member states, moreover, for democracy and freedom, including the issue of security in that part of the world, as a result of Ursula von der Leyen’s confrontational attitude," Zakharova stressed.

According to the diplomat, von der Leyen is a "committed supporter of maximizing US control over the European continent." "She is also the main mouthpiece of Russophobic policy currently conducted by the European Union. This includes calls to invest increasingly more in the spheres of defense and security in the EU, in the creation of the so-called defense union which presumes its even deeper subjugation to NATO in the future and support for the Nazi regime on Bankovaya (Ukraine’s presidential administration - TASS). The resolution of all these problems, apparently, takes a toll on the EU with quite murky prospects at that," she added.

On April 18, the European Parliament elected von der Leyen as European Commission president for the second term. She garnered 401 out of 720 votes. During the session, both the right-and left-wing opposition criticized her for not fulfilling her obligations during the first term, destroying the European economy and not taking measures against poverty.