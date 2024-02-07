Russian envoy sees no imminent breakdown of Moscow-London diplomatic ties

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that currently there is no threat of Russia-UK diplomatic relations being severed.

"Regarding the threat of breaking diplomatic relations, I can say that currently there is nothing to be afraid of. It was possible when the special military operation began, when there was a lot of talk about this, especially in the diplomatic sphere. Now this threat potentially exists, but there is no such risk in reality," he told RTVI in an interview.

Kelin recalled that today’s Russia-UK ties have already been cut in most areas. "They are at a minimum, thanks to Britain’s efforts," he pointed out.

The diplomat added that bilateral communication exists only between embassies, "including some exceptions in this regard." "We hold meetings in the Foreign Office, while the British diplomatic mission’s management visits the Russian Foreign Ministry. Maintaining the work of the embassies in the two capitals, as well as our dialogue is crucial now, especially amid the actual political background," the diplomat added. "This dialogue also touches upon some key international issues that cannot be ignored, including the Middle East, space, and climate change. Of course, London acknowledges that Russia is a key player in many areas," Vershinin stated.

The Russian envoy added that he has never met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. "British ministers are not used to communicating with other countries’ ambassadors. By the way, this is one big difference between us - Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov meets with ambassadors both on a collective and on an individual basis, he does not shy away from this," Vershinin explained. "The UK minister considers such meetings contemptible. He might communicate with the US ambassador (Jane D. Hartley - TASS), although she, as I know, is not really into politics now."