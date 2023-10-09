Russia very concerned about humanitarian situation in Gaza — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is a cause of great concern for Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is serious concern [about the humanitarian situation in Gaza]. Right now, it is difficult to get any details about what is going on there," Peskov said. He noted that first and foremost, it is important that Russian authorities find out about the status of Russian citizens who live in Gaza or Palestinian territories.

The Kremlin official reiterated that Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world. "Therefore, of course, large-scale military action is fraught with numerous casualties among civilians and humanitarian repercussions," he said, noting that this will also require separate attention.