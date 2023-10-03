Another rotation of IAEA inspectors takes place at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, October 3. /TASS/. The 12th rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been held at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to the facility’s Telegram channel.

"Today, the 12th rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission’s observers took place at the ZNPP. There are four inspectors in the mission. Their task, just as before, is to monitor and assess the security situation at the plant," the statement reads.

IAEA experts have been present at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022, when the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi made his first visit to the power plant.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility in late February 2022.