Russia condemns London’s decision to send Kiev more munitions — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia condemns the UK’s incendiary decision to provide Ukraine with tens of thousands of artillery shells, although these shipments will not help reverse the situation at the front, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"We condemn these statements [from London]," he said. "From a military point of view, this will not help change the situation at the theater of operations in this proxy war, which the Western countries have engineered against Russia. However, it clearly proves that London’s line in this regard is one of the most provocative and dangerous."

According to the Russian deputy foreign minister, London’s decision is a manifestation of "the West’s line to drag the conflict to the last Ukrainian out as long as possible."

"It is yet further proof that the West views Ukraine as expendable material in this hybrid war against Russia," Grushko said. "This war covers every sphere, that is, financial, economic, ideological and even judicial, and pursues the goal of inflicting ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia.".