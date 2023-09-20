Russian peacekeepers evacuate over 2,000 civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have evacuated over 2,000 Nagorno-Karabakh residents, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian peacekeepers continue to evacuate civilians from the most dangerous areas of Nagorno-Karabakh and provide medical assistance to the wounded. Over 2,000 civilians, including 1,049 children, have been evacuated," the statement reads.

"All evacuees have received temporary accommodation and hot meals. In addition, doctors from a special medical unit have provided medical assistance to those who suffered wounds," the ministry added.

The Defense Ministry specified that "Russia’s peacekeeping troops continue to perform their mission in Nagorno-Karabakh." "Russian peacekeepers deployed to 30 observation points monitor the situation and the ceasefire around the clock," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russian peacekeepers have recorded numerous ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan along the entire line of contact since noon on September 19.

Earlier, the Russian peacekeeping mission’s command called on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire, take measures to ease tensions and continue negotiations.