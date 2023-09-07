Russia does not simply accept US use of funds from sanctioned companies for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Each case of illegal retention of Russian funds abroad will result in serious legal proceedings, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to the US decision to send confiscated funds from sanctioned businessmen to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have taken [Washington's decision] extremely negatively. We consider all situations involving the blocking, arrest, or other withholding of funds related to Russia's state, private, or mixed property abroad as criminal activities. Of course, any claims that they have found justifications to continue this lawlessness are legal nonsense and will, in any case, lead to litigation in the future," he said.

He stressed that none of these cases will be ignored. "Each case is unique, and it is important to understand the specifics of each case. But all of this will eventually turn into serious litigation. We will not leave it alone," Peskov added.

Peskov emphasized that in some situations, there are already proceedings over withheld funds and other assets. "Some of our entrepreneurs have already been successful in various European countries, including in challenging illegal investigative actions, illegal searches, and so on. These investigative actions against our entrepreneurs have already been declared illegal by European courts in various countries. This work will continue, both by our businessmen and by the state," he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would provide Kiev with more than $1 bln in further assistance, including for the first time delivering to Ukraine assets taken from sanctioned Russian oligarchs.