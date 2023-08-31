Ukrainian forces shell Belgorod Region 75 times over day

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 75 rounds of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled from barrel artillery and mortars: the enmy fired one artillery shell and 18 mortar shells. <...> The power line was damaged by shell fragments. Now the power supply to residential houses has been restored. Two mortar shells were fired at the Pankov settlement and the village of Shamino, and two artillery shells were fired at the Leninsky settlement. <...> An air defense system worked over the village of Maslova Prystan. As a result, the roof of a private house was damaged," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, nine artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka on August 30. The enemy also attacked the village of Solntsevka using a kamikaze drone.

The Ukrainian forces shelled the outskirts of the Staroye settlement in the Volokonovsky district with mortars, firing eight shells. In the Graivoronky district, five mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka, nine mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the Bairak village, and 20 mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Spodariushino. "As a result of the shelling in Spodariushino, the power line was damaged, at the moment it has been restored. On the territory of the settlement of Bezymensky, an enemy kamikaze drone partially damaged an inoperable infrastructure facility. No one was injured," Gladkov added.