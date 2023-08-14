Several dozen Ukrainian troops perish over weekend in DPR — local official

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost several dozen troops in clashes near Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the weekend, Yan Gagin, advisor to DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"The weekend was tense in the vicinity of Urozhaynoye. The fighting there has never stopped. According to intelligence, the bodies of several dozen Ukrainian soldiers remained on the battlefield," Gagin said.

He specified that Ukrainian forces could not evacuate the bodies due to Russian artillery’s heavy fire. The official added that the situation near the population center remained tense.