Russian air defenses down Ukrainian strike drone over Berdyansk — regional governor

MELITOPOL, August 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian strike drone over Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"Last night, the enemy again attempted to deliver strikes against civilian infrastructure in the Zaporozhye Region. At about two o’clock at night, our air defenses shot down strike UAVs over Berdyansk and the Sea of Azov near Berdyansk," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military shelled communities in the Pologi, Tokmak and Vasilyevka directions of the Zaporozhye Region 65 times, he said.