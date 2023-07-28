Putin believes current volume of trade with Africa not ‘the limit’

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The current level of trade turnover between Russia and African countries is "far from the limit," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Despite the challenging conditions in global markets, trade with Africa is steadily increasing. The current level clearly indicates that this is far from the limit. In absolute terms, this is not a goal we should have set for ourselves. It is still quite modest," Putin said.

According to him, "an increase in Russian-African trade turnover and its diversification will be facilitated by a more active transition to settlements in national currencies, as well as the establishment of new transport and logistics chains."

Russian Federation Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier in an interview with TASS that settlements in rubles and currencies of friendly nations, particularly in yuan, will be in demand in trade and economic relations with Africa. "The high volatility of most African countries' economies impedes the completion of transactions and settlements in their national currencies. At the same time, settlements in rubles and currencies of friendly nations, particularly yuan, will be in demand in trade and economic relations with Africa," he said.