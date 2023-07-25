Russian, Saudi security officials discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Johannesburg with Saudi Arabian National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"The sides confirmed that bilateral relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are developing dynamically in various areas. They discussed in detail prospects for the further development of cooperation in the area of ensuring the two countries’ security," it said.

Earlier, Patrushev held a series of bilateral talks with his colleagues from China, Brazil, India, and Iran on the sidelines of the meeting of high security officials from the BRICS and the Friends of BRICS nations, which is taking place in Johannesburg on July 24-25.

The meeting of high security officials traditionally precedes the BRICS summit, which is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from August 22 through 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit online while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in person.