Talks between Russia, Turkey at the highest level will take place — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Communication between Russia and Turkey at the highest level will definitely take place, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin believes.

"As for conversations and contacts at the highest level, they are constantly being worked out and, of course, there will be," he said at a briefing on Friday.

He recalled the recent telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers of the two countries Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan.

Today, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the near future on the situation around the grain deal. These agreements ended on 17 July.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that there are no talks scheduled between Putin and his Turkish counterpart as of right now.