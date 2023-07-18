Foreign ministry sees no alternative to directly reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. There are no other options, but to directly reconnect Russia’s Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payment system, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There can be no alternatives to directly reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, neither via the marginal channel operated by JP Morgan, nor via the theoretical platform involving Citi and Afreximbank, nor with options involving affiliates and subsidiaries," the ministry said. "All these palliative measures are simply impossible in practice and are aimed at creating an illusion of work.".