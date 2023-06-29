Russia’s envoy to UN warns against using ZNPP as pretext for NATO interference

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Calls to trigger NATO’s collective defense in case of any incident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may lead to unpredictable consequences, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in a letter, circulated in the UN Security Council.

"It should be noted that such accusations [Kiev’s accusations against Russia regarding the ZNPP] surfaced alongside with the discussions by the United States senators of a resolution to regard any instance of radioactive contamination in Ukraine as a pretext for launching political and military response mechanism of the NATO foreseen by the Article 5 of the Washington Treaty," reads the letter, obtained by TASS.

"Such a move constitutes a clear attempt to escalate the Ukrainian crisis towards unprecedented levels with unforeseeable consequences," the document says.