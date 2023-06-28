Top Ukrainian defense official says 'main events' of Kiev’s counteroffensive yet to come

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov says that the ‘main events’ of Kiev’s long-promised counteroffensive are yet to come.

"When it happens, you will all see it. <…> Everyone will see everything," he told the Financial Times, debunking media reports about the slow advance of Ukrainian troops. According to the minister, the main reserves, including most of the brigades recently trained in the West and armed with NATO tanks and equipment, are not yet engaged in the operation.

Commenting on the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, Reznikov reiterated Ukraine's readiness to join the alliance, but admitted that this is hardly possible before the end of hostilities. "We are aware that during the hot phase, it is unlikely to make a unanimous political decision. But a clear signal [can be sent], a clear design," he pointed out.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported the Ukrainian forces have been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On June 22, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukraine’s losses in manpower since the start of the counteroffensive campaign had exceeded 13,000. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian forces had not achieved success in any area. According to the head of state, Ukraine has lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive.