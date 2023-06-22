Russia to respond to West’s military steps, wants no escalation — Deputy Foreign Minister

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take any necessary measures in response to the West’s steps in order to ensure its security, but it does not seek escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview for RT.

"Our troops do everything necessary, regardless of the circumstances: be it US strategic aviation sorties near St. Petersburg, exercises or similar events elsewhere, we are ready do everything that is necessary to ensure our security. But Russia will never resort to escalation. We respond and react to incoming threats with full comprehension of our responsibility for our own security," he said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat underscored that Moscow comprehends that it is currently in, probably, the worst crisis of relations with Western states since the establishment of NATO.