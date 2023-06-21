MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops deployed in Kiev’s early-June counterattack on Russian positions had undergone training in the UK, Denmark and Spain, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin said.

"The forces that they threw [into battle], in particular [overnight] from [June] 4th to the 5th and [again overnight] from [June] 5th to the 6th, [launched some] very serious attacks over those two nights. Now that we’ve had a chance to debrief some of the captured [Ukrainian] troops, we’ve understood that those fighting against us were precisely from those Ukrainian units that had been sent for [NATO-standard] training in the United Kingdom, Spain and Denmark. They had been moved up for deployment in the Velikaya Novosyoka area," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces have been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces have suffered around 7,500 casualties in their attempts to launch attacks in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin also emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces had achieved virtually no success in any area. Bloomberg reports have made it clear that the West now acknowledges the significant losses suffered by the Ukrainian military.