'Israeli model' of cooperation with NATO not to help Ukraine settlement — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The "Israeli model" of cooperation between Washington and Kiev will not help settle the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Thursday.

"Neither accession to NATO nor implementation of some ‘Israeli model’ of cooperation with the [North Atlantic] alliance can bring the situation on track toward settlement," the diplomat said, commenting on The New York Times report about Washington’s idea to offer Kiev an "Israeli model" of cooperation without accession to NATO.

She pointed out that NATO is an "aggressive military bloc."

"It poses a threat to our country’s security. Actually, we view the cooperation of other countries with this structure exactly from this angle," she underscored. "Membership in the alliance or cooperation with it does not increase the level of national security of countries within NATO, does not contribute to security on a regional or international scale. NATO has not proven itself as a peacekeeper in a single region of the world, meaning it has no such experience."

According to Zakharova, the best guarantee of security for Ukraine is its "return to non-aligned neutrality and confirmation of its non-nuclear status."

"In order to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to recognize the new territorial realities; it is necessary for Kiev to protect the basic rights of its own citizens - primarily, Russian-speaking residents and national minorities, including giving official status to the Russian language," she noted.

"But first and foremost, the Kiev regime must stop the hostilities. Western states must stop shipping weapons to Ukrainian forces," Zakharova concluded.