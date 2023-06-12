Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Novaya Kakhovka, other Kherson region settlements overnight

GENICHESK, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Novaya Kakhovka and other settlements of the Kherson region last night, firing 26 shells from cannon artillery, a representative of the regional emergencies service told reporters on Monday.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kardashinka, Staraya Zburyevka, firing a total of 26 shells from cannon artillery," he said.

On Sunday, during the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also fired nine artillery shells at Kardashinka, 12 at Krynka, 8 at Alyoshki, 7 at Peschanovka and 11 at Vasilievka.