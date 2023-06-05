Russia ready to consider Indonesia’s Ukraine peaceful settlement plan, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider proposed plans for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, including from Indonesia, as soon as it receives them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We will consider them, if they are officially submitted," he said. "We consider all proposals [on the Ukrainian conflict settlement], which we receive."

Rudenko told TASS earlier in the day that Moscow welcomed efforts directed at a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict by any country. "We welcome efforts by any country that are directed at a peaceful resolution of this conflict," he said.

Earlier, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which included a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the deployment of UN peacekeepers.

Prabowo presented Jakarta’s initiative for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis last Saturday in an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing earlier on Monday that Russia has not received any details of Indonesia’s proposed plan for a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian conflict.

"I have no information that something detailed was sent via diplomatic channels, and therefore I have nothing to say about this," Peskov said.