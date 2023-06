MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. The situation in the Zaporozhye area is challenging but controlled, said Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement.

"The situation is alerting but under control," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said earlier that Ukrainian troops and Polish mercenaries attempted to break through the frontline in Zaporozhye area but were repelled, losing at least ten armored vehicles and around 50 troops. Active combat operations continued then.