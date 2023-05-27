Kiev’s drone attack on Kremlin not coordinated with West — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attacked the Kremlin with drones on May 3 without coordination with Western handlers, but the West refrained from condemning the attack, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"On May 3, we witnessed yet another terrorist attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime. In fact, this was an attempt on the life of the Russian president. Additionally, the Moscow Kremlin is a UNESCO cultural heritage site. By its actions, the Kiev regime yet again showed that any international, legal, human or moral norms mean nothing to it. As we understand, these steps by the Kiev regime had not been coordinated with its Western sponsors who were afraid of a conflict’s potential escalation," the senior diplomat noted. "However, none of them have publicly condemned this terror attack. Relevant international organizations kept their silence as well," he added.

That said, Galuzin noted that China which is trying to return Kiev to the negotiating table "has essentially condemned the terror attack on the Kremlin by the Zelensky regime." "There are also many of those who are wary of publicly speaking against Western approaches but in informal contacts they let us know that they were shocked by this crime committed by the Kiev regime and its reckless and dangerous behavior," he concluded.