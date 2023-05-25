West prolongs, escalates conflict by providing military aid to Ukraine — top brass

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Western countries draw out the armed conflict, doing everything for its escalation by providing military aid to Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Everything possible is being done in order to prolong and exacerbate the armed conflict in Ukraine which receives comprehensive military support," he said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin in Minsk on Thursday.

Opening the talks, Shoigu noted that meetings with his Belarusian colleague "have recently become regular."

"This is particularly important under the conditions of a rapid increase in tensions, the breaking up of strategic stability foundations and the unprecedented intensification of international confrontation. The Republic of Belarus has been and remains our faithful ally and reliable partner," the Russian defense minister stressed.