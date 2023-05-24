Ukrainian forces targeted Belgorod Region over 40 times on May 23 — governor

BELGOROD, May 24. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian artillery shellings and drone attacks on the Belgorod Region on May 23 exceeded 40, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in the daily bulletin.

"The Grayvoron city district was shelled nine times. Two mortar shells were fired at the settlement of Dronovka, causing no injuries or damage. The settlement of Gora-Podol was also shelled with mortars, with damage sustained by the TV tower and the gas pipeline, but no one was injured. Fragments of two drones were discovered in Grayvoron; the drones damaged the facade of a commercial building, with no injuries. A gas pipeline was damaged between the settlements of Glotovo and Bezymeno, with emergency brigades dealing with the aftermath," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the Belgorod District was shelled 8 times, the Shebekino District was shelled 13 times, 9 shells were fired at the settlement of Stary (Vokonovka District).

"The Borisovka District was targeted twice: a mortar shell was fired at the outskirts of Lozovaya Rudka, two explosive devices were dropped from a drone in Borisovka. No one was injured, but there is damage. The attack damaged: the roof, facade and windows of an administrative building; the facade and windows of an apartment building; and two cars," the governor added.

The region was also targeted by a massive drone attack - in particular, the attack targeted Belgorod, the Krasnaya Yaruga District and the settlement of Tomarovka.