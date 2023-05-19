Ukrainians shelling Energodar since early morning, says politician

MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have been shelling Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region since early morning on Friday, with at least five shells falling at the entrance to the city, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the "We Are Together with Russia" movement.

"Energodar is being shelled by Ukrainian militants. The city has been attacked from heavy weapons since 6:00 a.m. this morning. At least five shells have fallen at the entrance to the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Energodar is where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located. Units of the Ukrainian army have periodically shelled the city.