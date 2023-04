DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of almost 90% of the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Yan Gagin, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) leader, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Wagner private military company controls about 90% of Artyomovsk and its advance is inevitable," he said.

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on April 11 that Russian forces controlled more than 80% of Artyomovsk, including all administrative buildings.