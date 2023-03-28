Iranian foreign minister heads to Moscow for talks with Lavrov

TEHRAN, MARCH 28./TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The top diplomat visits Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the ministry said. According to its release, the sides will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as certain issues on the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency, citing Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, informed of Abdollahian's plans to discuss with Lavrov in Moscow the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor as well as look into the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.