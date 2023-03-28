US must return to civilized behavior to restore dialogue with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The US must return to civilized principles of international relations in order to restore the dialogue with Russia, but no such signs could be observed right now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for TASS Tuesday.

"As for your question what has to happen for us to restore our communication with the US - they must change their behavior. They must return to civilized principles of international relations, first and foremost, including the principles cemented in the New START Treaty," the Minister said.

"But, so far, we have not seen any signs that the US is ready to even consider the need to return to the source, cemented, as I’ve said it already, in international legal documents - primarily, in the UN Charter," Lavrov added.

In particular, Lavrov noted, the UN Charter stipulates the need to respect the sovereign equality of states.

"Their [the US’ - TASS] actions directly contradict these principles. A hybrid war has been declared against Russia - and an all-encompassing one, too. And, in this situation, when the US engage in such politicizes, I cannot imagine what changes have to happen, unless those changes happen within the US establishment and, of course, within the collective West, which is completely subjugated by Washington," the Minister continued. "We hope that, one day, reason will prevail - logic of dialogue, not confrontation, of balance of interests, not resolving own geopolitical goals via hybrid and other kinds of wars.".