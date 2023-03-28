IAEA chief should visit Kakhovka hydropower plant damaged by Ukrainian forces — politician

MELITOPOL, March 28. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi should visit the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which has been subject to constant shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement.

"Mister Grossi has begun touring hydroelectric power plants. I recommend that he visit the Kakhovka hydropower plant in the Kherson Region, which is constantly being shelled by Ukrainian militants. It has been partially destroyed after direct hits by HIMARS rockets," the politician told TASS.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is located five kilometers from Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. The facility and the city are periodically bombarded by the Ukrainian army.

Rogov added that Grossi should raise the issue of demilitarizing the Dnieper hydropower plant, which is currently rigged with mines because the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) depends on it.

"Grossi should raise the issue of demilitarizing the Dnieper hydropower plant for the simple reason that the plant has been rigged with mines for more than a year and the operational security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant directly depends on it because if the level of water in the Kakhovka Reservoir gets too low, and that may happen if the hydropower plant is destroyed, the ZNPP’s cooling system could experience serious problems," the politician pointed out.

Earlier, Rogov said that the Dnieper hydropower plant and five bridges over the Dnieper River in the city of Zaporozhye had been mined by Ukraine back in March 2022.

Grossi’s second visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear facility is expected on March 29. He is slated to inspect the nuclear power plant’s security level and stress the necessity of protecting it under the conditions of hostilities. The upcoming visit is also supposed to ensure the regular rotation of IAEA experts at the nuclear station after such rotations were once delayed for nearly a month. Following Grossi’s first trip in September 2022, the permanent presence of IAEA experts has been ensured at the facility.