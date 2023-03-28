Ukraine fatigue setting in among French population — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Support for military aid to the Kiev regime is waning among the French population, as people are beginning to wonder if these funds would not be better spent in support of the French people, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Gradually, the mood in French society is changing. Yes, indeed, in the beginning the overwhelming majority of the French population was in favor of military assistance to Ukraine," the ambassador said.

"But today, that percentage is sharply decreasing, since people are wondering, first, why this money is leaving the country at a time when it should be supporting their population. The second question, to which no one in the West wants to give a detailed answer, is why this money is being spent to kill people, instead of to support the population that the West supposedly cares so much about. So the mood is mixed," the diplomat said.

Meshkov also stressed that the Russian side is openly talking about France losing "any chance to act as a mediator when our women and children in Donbass are being killed with French weapons."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on March 10, said that the UK and France would jointly develop long-range weapons and air defense systems, as well as train Ukrainian marines.