Russian army continues mop-up at metallurgic plant in Artyomovsk — DPR head

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian forces are almost through with the cleanup operation on the premises of the non-ferrous metals plant (AZOM) in Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut), the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, has said.

"PMC Wagner fighters are doing a good job," Pushilin said on the Soloviev Live TV channel on Tuesday.

"They have created unmanageable conditions for the enemy. Delivering ammunition and reserves and evacuating the wounded - all this is extremely difficult. All roads are within firing range. As for the city itself, what was important here at the AZOM plant was to clean up the industrial zone. The guys there are finishing off scattered groups of militants," Pushilin said.

According to his sources, the Ukrainian troops have retreated to administrative buildings outside the plant.

"The enemy has now moved to pre-arranged positions in the administrative building outside the plant. The Russian forces are pushing forward," he said.

Artyomovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR. Fierce battles for the city are in progress. Last week, an adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that the Russian army had almost completely blocked the city. All roads are within the range of Russian artillery fire. The Russian forces have liberated about 70% of the territory of Artyomovsk, Gagin said.