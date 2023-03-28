Kiev steps up drone use in Russian 2nd Army Corps area of responsibility — military expert

LUGANSK, March 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have intensified the use of drones in the zone of responsibility of the Russian 2nd Army Corps, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The enemy has stepped up the use of drones in the zone of responsibility of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Defense Ministry. Favorable weather conditions, as well as new supplies from the so-called Western partners, allowed the enemy to double or triple the use of various types of drones in our section of the front," he said.

The military expert pointed out that Russian servicemen recorded the Ukrainian use of small drones, as well as heavy hexacopters capable of carrying mortar ammunition adapted for dropping from drones.

On Thursday, Marochko told TASS that the enemy stepped up its efforts in the zone of responsibility of the Russian Defense Ministry’s 2nd Army Corps, shelling Russian military positions.